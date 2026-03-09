 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Schell Games To Step Away From Among Us 3D Later This Month

 &  Mike Johnson
Among Us 3D: VR

I Expect You To Die developer Schell Games is ending its involvement with Among Us 3D later this month.

Schell Games has announced it is "handing off" active development of Among Us 3D (formerly Among Us VR) back to original Among Us developer, Innersloth, on March 24. Per its developer post on Steam, this was always planned to happen.

Among Us VR Review: Deception & Detection In Another Dimension
Among Us VR is available now on Steam and the Quest Store from Schell Games. Is this VR’s new party game or will it become a ghost ship? Read our full review below. Schell Games is about as veteran a VR game studio as you can find. Its two
UploadVRIan Hamilton

Among Us VR first released in November 2022 as a completely separate title from the original hit game of murder and deception. Since release, the game has seen multiple limited-time events with new gameplay modes, crewmate roles, and a new map, Polus Point.

0:00
/1:35

Among Us VR Original Trailer

In February 2025, the developers announced that the game would be converted into a hybrid title, renamed Among Us 3D: VR, with full crossplay support between flatscreen and VR. This change was made official in April 2025, with the VR store listing changing names and a new, separate Steam listing for the flatscreen port.

As a final send-off, March 24 will see a "definitive edition" release of the game, with previous limited-time-event features and cosmetics returning to the game permanently.

Among Us 3D: VR is available now on Steam, Quest, Pico, and PS VR2.

UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More