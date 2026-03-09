Schell Games To Step Away From Among Us 3D Later This Month

I Expect You To Die developer Schell Games is ending its involvement with Among Us 3D later this month.

Schell Games has announced it is "handing off" active development of Among Us 3D (formerly Among Us VR) back to original Among Us developer, Innersloth, on March 24. Per its developer post on Steam, this was always planned to happen.

Among Us VR first released in November 2022 as a completely separate title from the original hit game of murder and deception. Since release, the game has seen multiple limited-time events with new gameplay modes, crewmate roles, and a new map, Polus Point.

In February 2025, the developers announced that the game would be converted into a hybrid title, renamed Among Us 3D: VR, with full crossplay support between flatscreen and VR. This change was made official in April 2025, with the VR store listing changing names and a new, separate Steam listing for the flatscreen port.

As a final send-off, March 24 will see a "definitive edition" release of the game, with previous limited-time-event features and cosmetics returning to the game permanently.

Among Us 3D: VR is available now on Steam, Quest, Pico, and PS VR2.