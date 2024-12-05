Among Us VR Runs Round Up Event Through January 28

Among Us VR from Schell Games is hosting an old west-themed event through January.

Available on all major VR gaming platforms, Among Us VR's deception-based gameplay has grown considerably from its initial release over two years ago, particularly with seasonal updates and cosmetic items to unlock. The latest round-up also adds the "deputy" role.

Schell writes:

Randomly assigned each Emergency Meeting, the Deputy is the only one who chooses which bean to vote out — if they can wrangle ‘em first! Round Up your crew and horse around while you can — the sun sets on this event on January 28, 2025!

Check out the new updates in the video below:

Schell Games is also the studio behind the I Expect You To Die trilogy of incredible spatial puzzlers, and on Apple Vision Pro, Puzzle Sculpt explores new interface ideas with eye tracking for its approach to minesweeping.

Among Us VR, meanwhile, sees one of VR's most experienced development studios approach the multiplayer masses with ongoing updates and add-ons, with the latest Round Up keeping the gaming fresh through the holiday season.

Among Us VR is out now on the Meta Quest platform, SteamVR, Pico, and PlayStation VR2.