New Trailer for The Lightkeepers Reveals Co-op Survival Combat Against Creatures Of The Night

The latest from the team behind Medieval Dynasty: New Settlement is taking a darker tone, combining elements of tower defense and extraction shooters with a Lovecraftian overtone.

Spectral Games first revealed The Lightkeepers at the November 2025 VR Games Showcase with a teaser trailer and a press release offering some basic details about the game. The new trailer shows several snippets of the mission-based gameplay.

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The Lightkeepers works on a contract system. Players select an assignment with differing levels of difficulty, duration, and unique variables to consider. The primary objective is to defend the lighthouse against attacks that come at nightfall. During the game, players venture out to other lands via boat to scavenge for resources to fortify their defenses.

Spectral Games was clear to state that The Lightkeepers does not use procedural generation for its locations. Each island is handcrafted with a variety of secrets, dungeons, loot, and puzzles to keep the game fresh across multiple runs.

In addition to the twenty weapons, players can find resources to craft explosives and other tools to help defend the lighthouse. Weapon upgrades and cosmetics can be purchased between contracts.

The Lightkeepers is available to wishlist now on Quest with an expected release sometime in 2026.