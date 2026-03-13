Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes Launches Next Month

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes is coming to Steam VR, PlayStation VR2, and Meta Quest in April.

Bandai Namco announced that Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes, the first VR game set in the Little Nightmares universe, will launch next month on Quest, PlayStation VR2, and SteamVR.

Developed by Iconik, Little Nightmares VR puts players in control of Dark Six, a mysterious character who has appeared in previous games in the series. Together, players and Dark Six will embark on a journey to uncover her deepest secrets, reunite with Six, and become whole again.

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The game is presented from a first-person perspective, with players solving puzzles, fleeing horrors, and witnessing the eerie, atmospheric world of Nightmares in ways never before experienced thanks to the immersion of VR.

We played Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes at GDC earlier this week, and our hands-on impressions can be read here.

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes will launch on April 24. For now, you can wishlist the game on PlayStation Store, Steam, and the Meta Horizon Store.