Squingle Arcade Is A New Free-To-Play Cosmic 3D Puzzle Game

VRAL Games has announced Squingle Arcade, a spatial game designed for relaxation and endless replayability in VR and MR.

In Squingle Arcade, players manipulate glowing spheres and attempt to make them travel through complicated tubular obstacle courses. The object of the game is to keep the orbs from touching the sides of the courses, to avoid obstacles, collect other orbs scattered along the route, and to do all of this in the shortest time possible. There are also multiplayer races.

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Squingle Arcade is playable in both VR and MR, with both touch controller and hand tracking support. It can be played seated, in small spaces, or even when traveling.

Squingle Arcade follows on from the previously-released Squingle, an award-winning 3D puzzle game that first debuted in 2021. On the Meta Horizon Store, Squingle has a 4.8 out of 5 stars rating, and costs $19.99 (a free trial for Meta Horizon+ subscribers is available).

Squingle Arcade is coming soon to Meta Quest, SteamVR, Apple Vision Pro, and Pico.