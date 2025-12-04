Legendary Tales Reveals First DLC With Next Year's Dawn Of History

Legendary Tales gets its first DLC with 'Dawn of History' next year on PC VR and PlayStation VR2.

Developed by Urban Wolf Games, Legendary Tales is a dark fantasy RPG that received its full release in February 2024. Featuring physics-based combat with a quest-driven storyline, this comes with skill trees, explorable dungeons, crafting and more. Now, nearly two years after its full launch, it's lifted the curtain on its first DLC expansion.

Detailing the news on Steam, Urban Wolf Games states the DLC's name signifies a new beginning and marks “a new chapter” for Legendary Tales, also offering a nod to the game's ending song. Its content preview offered a look at three currently unnamed maps and three additional enemies: Fallen Warrior, Nangdo, and Succubus.

New item categories were also highlighted, with rings and two new types of weapons: Book and Staff. This upcoming DLC will also introduce five new legendary weapons, new 'Seal' features, and a quick slot for potions. Additional passive skills will be added, like the ability to reduce your casting time when using a different spell to the previous one.

To coincide with this announcement, Urban Wolf Games also announced that Legendary Tales has received a price reduction on both PlayStation VR2 and Steam. While it was previously available for $54.99, that's now been permanently reduced to $39.99.

Legendary Tales is out now on PS VR2 and Steam, and Dawn of History reaches both platforms in Q1 2026.