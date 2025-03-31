More Bigscreen Beyond 2 Headsets Sold Already Than Original In First Year

Bigscreen says it has now sold more Beyond 2 headsets than it did the original Beyond in its first entire year.

Bigscreen Beyond 2 and Beyond 2e were announced and went on sale 11 days ago, and a day later Bigscreen said it sold more Beyond 2 headsets in the first 24 hours than it did Beyond 1 in its first 6 months, which it says represents 10 times as many units.

While the first batch of Beyond 2 and Beyond 2e headsets are set to ship in April and May respectively, new orders of each will ship in June.

Like the original Beyond, Bigscreen Beyond 2 and 2e are tethered PC VR headsets that use SteamVR Tracking, so you'll need a PC with a powerful graphics card and at least one (ideally at least two) tracking base stations from Valve or HTC. You also need to provide your own input, such as Valve Index controllers or a steering wheel or HOTAS setup.

Compared to the original, Beyond 2 adds clearer, wider lenses with independent IPD adjustment, all while actually weighing 20 grams less, and Beyond 2e also adds eye tracking via just 1.05 grams of tiny sensors.

The original Bigscreen Beyond is used by 0.45% of SteamVR users after two years on the market, around 1 in 200 of the VR users on Steam. We'll keep a close eye on the adoption of Beyond 2 in the coming months, with its sales velocity suggesting it could surpass the original by the end of the year.

You can read more about the features and specifications of Beyond 2 and Beyond 2e here, and you can read our hands-on impressions of Beyond 2 from GDC 2025 here.