visionOS 2.4 Out Now, Bringing Apple Intelligence, Spatial Gallery & iPhone Integration

visionOS 2.4 is out now, bringing Apple Intelligence to Vision Pro, a Spatial Gallery app, an iPhone app for remote installs, and a new iPhone/iPad-driven guest flow.

The last significant visionOS update was 2.2 in December, which brought the Wide and Ultrawide Mac Virtual Display modes. visionOS 2.3 instead focused on bug fixes and security updates.

The first visionOS 2.4 developer beta released in February, when Apple announced visionOS 2.4, and now the stable release is available for all Apple Vision Pro owners.

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence is the company's name for its generative AI features. Some features run on-device, while others are offloaded to the company's Private Cloud Compute (PCC) servers, and certain requests reach out to OpenAI's ChatGPT, if you give permission for that.

Apple Intelligence arrived on iPhones (15 Pro and later), iPads (M-series or A17 Pro chips only), and Macs (M-series chips only) late last year, and Apple didn't say at the time whether Vision Pro would get it too.

With visionOS 2.4 Apple has brought the following Apple Intelligence features to Vision Pro: Priority Notifications, Notification Summaries, Smart Reply, Memory Movie creation and Natural Language Search in Photos, Priority Messages & Mail Summaries In Mail, Writing Tools, Image Wand in Notes, Genmoji, and Image Playground.

At launch, Apple Intelligence on Vision Pro only supports US English, with "additional languages" coming later this year.

Priority Notifications & Notification Summaries

Apple Intelligence automatically decides which notifications are most important, such as messages from loved ones about imminent events, and surfaces them at the top of the notification stack.

Further, longer notifications and groups of notifications from the same apps show an AI-generated summary in place of their content. We should note that this feature has been widely criticized for sometimes misconstruing the content of notifications, however.

Tapping the notification summary brings up the original notification.

Smart Reply In Messages & Mail

Smart Reply "identifies questions and suggests relevant replies" to messages and emails, which Apple says lets you "easily respond to texts and emails with just a few taps" on Vision Pro.

Smart Reply on iPhone, as an example.

This feature should be particularly useful when you don't have a Bluetooth keyboard connected at least, since floating virtual keyboards are slower to type on than touchscreen keyboards.

Memory Movies & Natural Language Search In Photos

In the Photos visionOS app, Apple Intelligence brings the ability to generate a Memory Movie, as well as more advanced search.

"Simply type a description, and Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc and a soundtrack," Apple explains.

Meanwhile, the Natural Language Search feature lets you find photos and videos in your library by just describing them.

Priority Messages & Mail Summaries In Mail

Just like with notifications, in the visionOS Mail app Apple Intelligence surfaces the most salient messages at the top of the stack.

Each email in the list has an AI-generated short summary of its content, instead of just the first line as in traditional email clients.

Further, upon opening an email you can choose to AI-generate a medium-length summary of its content.

The Writing Tools feature offers four kinds of tools for "rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing" long-form text that you type or dictate "nearly everywhere" in visionOS, including Mail, Notes, and many third-party apps.

These tools are:

Proofread: "checks grammar, word choice, and sentence structure with suggested edits".

"checks grammar, word choice, and sentence structure with suggested edits". Rewrite: "adjust the tone of text to make it more friendly, professional, or concise", or use Describe Your Change to specify the exact kind of change you want.

"adjust the tone of text to make it more friendly, professional, or concise", or use Describe Your Change to specify the exact kind of change you want. Summarize: recap the text, break it out into Key Points, or turn it into a bullet point list or table.

recap the text, break it out into Key Points, or turn it into a bullet point list or table. Compose: leverages OpenAI's ChatGPT to generate any kind of textual content.

Image Wand In Notes

Image Wand in the visionOS Notes app lets you "create images based on rough sketches you create", or AI-generate an entirely new image "based on words and images from the surrounding area".

Genmoji In iMessage

Genmoji is Apple's feature to generate your own custom emoji in iMessage by typing or speaking a description of it.

Within iMessage, these Genmoji can "be added inline to messages, shared as a sticker, or sent as a Tapback".

Image Playground

Image Playground lets you AI-generate "fun and unique images from themes, costumes, accessories, and places".

According to Apple, "users can add their own text descriptions, and can even create images in the likeness of a family member or friend using photos from their photo library."

Image Playground is integrated into apps like Messages and Freeform, and is also available as a new standalone visionOS app.

Spatial Gallery

Spatial Gallery is a new visionOS app from Apple that "features a curated collection of spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas from artists, filmmakers, photographers, and more."

At launch, Apple says it offers "remarkable perspectives from photographers like Jonpaul Douglass and Samba Diop; new stories and experiences from iconic brands including Cirque du Soleil, Red Bull, and Porsche; behind-the-scenes moments from Apple Originals like Disclaimer, Severance, and Shrinking; and special moments from top artists."

Rather than being an open platform like YouTube or Vimeo, which added spatial video support in October, Apple's Spatial Gallery sounds like a highly curated closed platform, offering quality over quantity.

Spatial Gallery will be available in all Apple Vision Pro countries except for mainland China.

Apple Vision Pro iPhone App

The new Apple Vision Pro app for iPhone lets you remotely queue apps to download & install to your headset, see device information, and browse curated recommendations of the best visionOS content.

The My Vision Pro interface shows device tips, the current visionOS version, and the serial number. It also lets you set up Personalized Spatial Audio by scanning your face shape with your iPhone's TrueDepth sensor.

Meanwhile, the Discovery interface shows "popular apps and games on the App Store; nearly 300 3D movies, Apple Immersive titles, and more video content on the Apple TV app; and the latest spatial photos, spatial videos, and panoramas featured in the Spatial Gallery".

The Apple Vision Pro app is part of iOS 18.4, and is also downloadable from the iOS App Store.

iPhone/iPad-Driven Guest User Mode

Previously, initializing Guest User mode on Vision Pro required putting on the headset and unlocking it first, and if there were any issues you needed to adjust for after the guest put the headset on, you needed to do that all over again. From experience, this led to frustration.

With visionOS 2.4, Apple has added the ability to approve Guest User mode from a nearby iPhone or iPad signed in to the same Apple Account.

As with the in-headset Guest User interface, this iPhone/iPad interface lets you choose which apps the guest has access to, as well as initiate View Mirroring with AirPlay.