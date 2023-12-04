Steam VR Fest kicks off today with new demos and discounts.

Arriving less than a week after the latest Steam Autumn sale, Valve's new festival continues its renewed PC VR push. Following SteamVR 2.0 reaching full release this October with a new UI and additional features, last week saw Valve shadow-dropping a free Steam Link app on Quest, offering a direct wireless connection to SteamVR.

You can find the full details here but if you're mainly looking for new PC VR demos, there's some good options ranging from survival games to puzzlers. Though some demos were already available before VR Fest began, here are a few newer games Steam's currently highlighting:

For those more interested in any sales, as usual most notable discounts are for older PC VR titles. Still, we're including more recent games where appropriate to keep this varied. Here's our latest sales highlights:

Steam VR Fest ends on December 11.