Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate Arrives This March On Quest & PlayStation VR2

VR time travel adventure Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate confirmed a March release date on Quest and PlayStation VR2.

Originally targeting a 2024 launch, developer Mighty Eyes confirmed it is now targeting a March 27 launch, following two previous delays. However, that's only announced for PlayStation VR2 and Quest at this time. PC VR players will likely have a longer wait, as the Steam release date remains unconfirmed.

Previously described as “an incredibly ambitious journey” rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, The Fragments of Fate is Mighty Eyes' remake of 2022's Wanderer. Playing as Asher Neumann, this adventure focuses on escape room-style puzzles as you explore different time periods using your watch companion.

Following its announcement in 2023, Mighty Eyes previously outlined what gameplay changes can be expected. That includes new visuals, full-body avatars, and physics-driven platforming, while the PS VR2 version uses eye tracking, haptic feedback, and adaptive trigger support. More recently, the studio advised the remake is around “10-14 hours” long, with extended levels and added combat.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate reaches the Meta Quest platform and PS VR2 on March 27, and the SteamVR release date remains unconfirmed. A Pico version is listed on the official website, though no mention was made of it in today's news.