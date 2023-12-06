Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom Drops Teaser Art

Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom receives a new artwork teaser, as Bandai Namco Filmworks release a short message.

Revealed at Anime NYC 2023 last month, Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom is a new VR interactive anime film from Bandai Namco Filmworks and Atlas V. Though we didn't see any direct footage, Kiichiro Inoue from Sunrise Studio at Bandai Namco Filmworks released a video during today's UploadVR Winter Showcase to discuss Silver Phantom.

0:00 / 1:39 1×

Describing Silver Phantom as "our first adventurous leap into VR," Inoue-san states Bandai Namco Filmworks is taking a "unique approach" to creating an interactive, long duration Gundam anime. Unfortunately, he doesn't provide further details on what to expect, though he confirms more Silver Phantom information will be shared "in the months ahead."

A release window remains unconfirmed, but Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom is coming to the Meta Quest platform.