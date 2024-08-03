Developers spoke to mobilegamer.biz about their frustrations building Apple Vision Pro games for the Apple Arcade service.

The revelations come as part of the outlet's second Inside Apple Arcade report.

One Vision Pro developer reportedly said Apple's developer relations engineers don't seem to understand the headset themselves. “The technical support is awful – the worst I have seen anywhere,” they reportedly said. “They are unable to offer any insights into how the hardware and the software it runs on works, or how essential middleware is meant to work with it.”

“Developing for Vision Pro is like going back in time 10 years because despite the advertised power – and the cost – it is not a machine built for gaming. Getting any complex games working on the platform is difficult.”

Two other developers reportedly claimed Apple approached them to make a Vision Pro game but didn't offer any funding, and wouldn't commit to promotion or marketing either, which one described as "baffling". This is in stark contrast to Meta, which traditionally offers developers full funding for perpetual Quest exclusivity or partial funding for launching on Quest first.

Apple Arcade developers for traditional devices reportedly feel Apple sees gaming and game developers as a "necessary evil". “Apple 100% does not understand gamers”, one claimed.

mobilegamer.biz says it contacted Apple for comment but did not receive a response.