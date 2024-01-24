Ghosts of Tabor leaves App Lab for the main Quest store next month.

Developed by Combat Waffle Studios, Ghosts of Tabor initially launched last March in early access on Quest and Steam, offering an extraction-based VR FPS survival game with PvP and PvE modes. Previously released through Quest App Lab, Meta's alternative store with more experimental content and less visibility, it's now moving onto the main Quest store on February 8, 2024.

Alongside this news, Combat Waffle and publisher Beyond Frames Entertainment also released updated figures for Ghosts of Tabor's revenue and player count. Having previously earned $3 million on App Lab alone and reaching 100k players, Ghosts of Tabor has now earned over $10 million across both platforms and hit 500k players.

“It’s hard to believe that only 22 months after launching our studio, we’ve amassed such a massive and dedicated community... In the last month alone we saw more than 120,000 players on active duty," said Scott Albright, founder and CEO of Combat Waffle Studios.

Ghosts of Tabor is out now on Quest App Lab and SteamVR for $19.99. A price increase is planned after January 31 to $24.99 for both platforms. Pico and PSVR 2 releases are also coming, though release dates remain unconfirmed.