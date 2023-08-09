Ghosts of Tabor reached a new milestone, surpassing $3 million in gross revenue on Quest App Lab.

Developed by Combat Waffle Studios, Ghosts of Tabor is an extraction-based FPS survival game in early access, inspired by Escape from Tarkov. Despite App Lab's limited visibility, a new Meta developer blog confirms the extraction-based FPS survival game surpassed $3 million USD in sales on Quest. It's worth noting that publisher Beyond Frames confirms this figure does not include Steam revenue.

Released five months ago, today's news marks a major milestone for Ghosts of Tabor. Back in May, Combat Waffle and Beyond Frames celebrated reaching 100,000 unique players across both platforms. It's continued receiving updates and, last month, a major patch revamped the safe house bunker.

It's not the only news we've seen from Combat Waffle lately. Last month offered a new look at GRIM, an upcoming multiplayer survival game being co-developed with Spoonfed Interactive. Reminiscent of Rust, you're tasked with surviving harsh landscapes as you scavenge for resources, fending off enemies in PVP and PVE encounters.

Ghosts of Tabor is out now on Quest via App Lab and SteamVR for $19.99, with a full release estimated for both platforms and PSVR 2 in early 2024. A press release confirms there are "additional platforms to be announced," and the official website states that target platforms include Pico.