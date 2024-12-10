Mecha Force Enters Early Access Today On Quest

Mecha Force, a VR mech game inspired by Shin Getter Robo and Gurren Lagann, is now available in early access on Quest.

Developed by Ming Studio, Mecha Force combines mech action and roguelike mechanics, you're thrown into a chaotic future as you fight towering foes, using customizable mechs with different weapon combinations. While a wider launch is planned across Steam too for the full release, publisher MyDearest announced it's out now on Quest.

0:00 / 0:41 1×

The early access version lets you play up to Chapter 2 of the overall story, which MyDearest states will offer an estimated “10 hours” of playtime, and 'Challenge Stages' are also available. The full version is scheduled for 2025, featuring additional content like the remaining story chapters.

We had positive impressions during our Mecha Force preview at Tokyo Game Show 2024, calling it “more than a VR imitation” of mecha anime.

Even in this short glimpse on the bustling show floor of a gaming event in the home of the anime that inspired this title’s very existence, it feels like more than a simple tribute to nostalgic anime of yesteryear. This is a competent and accomplished VR mecha action title that should stand up among the best upon its release.

Mecha Force is available now in early access on the Meta Quest platform, and a free demo is available. The Steam release date is currently unconfirmed.