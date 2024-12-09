Human Fall Flat VR Launches An Experimental First-Person Mode On Steam

The prototype first-person game mode for Human Fall Flat VR is available now on Steam, with the developers seeking player feedback via their Discord server.

When Human Fall Flat VR launched back in October, the game was lauded for bringing the hilarious physics-based game play of its flat-screen progenitor into the immersive world of VR. Our review awarded Human Fall Flat VR four stars out of five, and called it "a moreish expedition well worth your time."

Now, the game's developers No Brake Games have launched a Steam-only prototype first-person mode to enjoy over the Holiday period.

To access the first-person version of the game on Steam, navigate to the Beta Participation menu and select "experimental_branch." Reverting back to the official version of Human Fall Flat VR will result in Steam re-downloading the main version of the game.

0:00 / 0:24 1×

The developers note that the first-person mode is only available in single player at this time, and that it is very much a work-in-progress which may not develop past this prototype phase. However, players are encouraged to submit their thoughts and feedback on the new mode in a dedicated channel of the game's Discord server.

Human Fall Flat VR is available now on Quest, Steam, and PS VR2.