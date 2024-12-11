Path Of Fury Promises A VR Kung Fu Arcade Thriller Next Year On Quest

Path of Fury: Episode I - Tetsuo’s Tower promises frantic on-rails action with a VR kung fu thriller next year on Quest.

Developed by Leonard Menchiari, Path of Fury: Episode I - Tetsuo’s Tower is a “frantic arcade VR thriller” set in the 80s. Inspired by the films of Wong Kar-wai and The Raid Redemption, alongside games like Time Crisis and the Fist of the North Star arcade cabinet, you'll fight through this fortress with nothing but your fists.

As seen in our recent UploadVR Winter Showcase, here's the trailer.

It's Menchiari's debut VR title, and he formerly worked on two flatscreen games: stylized side-scroller Trek to Yomi, and The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED]. Detailed further in a press release, publisher Abonico Game Works states Path of Fury's gameplay focuses heavily on precision and speed as you punch through these foes.

“Each enemy has a weakness—you’ll have to find it and strike before they swarm. As the floors stack higher, so do the odds. The action doesn’t let up, and neither can you. This is pure, high-stakes combat where every punch counts, and hesitation could be fatal.”

Path of Fury: Episode I - Tetsuo’s Tower will reach the wider Meta Quest platform in early 2025.