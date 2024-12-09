Quest 3's seamless Windows 11 integration is now available as an experimental feature in Horizon OS v72.

The feature, announced at Meta Connect 2024, lets Quest 3 and Quest 3S owners connect to and mirror their Windows 11 PC with a single tap after just looking at it. It's possible thanks to a partnership with Microsoft, and connects to the built-in Windows 11 Remote Desktop tech stack.

0:00 / 0:07 1× Footage from Meta.

Once connected, the PC's screen turns off and is replaced by a large virtual screen, and you can spawn virtual side screens for a total of three virtual monitors.

It's of course already possible to mirror your PC's display into your Quest headset by connecting to Meta's Quest Link software, or with third-party alternatives such as Virtual Desktop and Immersed. But Meta and Microsoft's pitch with this new feature is that you won't need to launch an "app" at all. And when the feature exits beta, the Mixed Reality Link app you install on your PC to enable it will be built into Windows 11.

How To Pair Your Quest 3 To Your Windows 11 PC

To use the feature, you currently need to enable 'Pair to PC with Microsoft Mixed Reality Link' in the Experimental section of your headset's settings and download Microsoft's new Mixed Reality Link app on the Windows 11 PC. Once the feature exits beta, neither of these initial steps will be required.

Once the feature is enabled, you'll be prompted to download the new Windows App for Quest from the Meta Horizon Store. It runs in the background to "power" the new feature, while the frontend interface is Meta's own Remote Desktop app.

Now, you'll start seeing a floating virtual 'Pair' button above any keyboard. Tapping it will bring up an interface which asks you to press ⊞+Y , the shortcut to open the Mixed Reality Link app. This app shows a QR code which the headset scans to pair.

After Setup, It's Seamless

After you've performed this setup, none of the above steps are needed again for that PC, and you don't need to launch any "app".

To connect to the PC from now on, you simply tap the 'Connect' virtual button that appears floating above the keyboard.

But It Still Requires A Local Network

The UX of connecting by tapping a virtual button floating above the PC is clearly inspired by visionOS, where Apple already offers this feature when looking at a MacBook.

0:00 / 0:15 1× Apple Vision Pro already does this for MacBooks.

What makes Apple's Mac Virtual Display unique though is that it instantly and automatically creates a Wi-Fi direct connection between the Vision headset and the MacBook, meaning it works even without a local network such as when you're on a plane or train. Meta and Microsoft's new feature on the other hand seems to still require a local network, severely limiting the scenarios in which you can use it.