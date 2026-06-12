Bootstrap Island Makes Survival More Accessible With Today's Major Update

Bootstrap Island's first major update since launch offers a friendlier on-ramp for those new to the survival genre.

Maru VR has revealed the release of Major Update 1.1.0 for Bootstrap Island, the Robinson Crusoe-inspired VR survival adventure game. The update adds a new cumulative progression system, an early-game inventory solution, dangerous new nocturnal predators, bHaptics support, and several gameplay improvements.

A new trailer for Update 1.1.0 was shown during today's UploadVR Showcase, which you can see below.

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Our review of Bootstrap Island's 1.0 release was complimentary. Mike wrote, "Bootstrap Island exits Early Access as a fully realized VR survival adventure that stands up to any top game in the genre."

However, survival games can be extremely challenging for new players. Today's update seeks to ease the early game friction. To start, new tools and unlocked items are now tied to a player's cumulative survival time across all playthroughs. This means that every day survived contributes toward future unlocks, ensuring that even when a run ends in failure, it's not pointless.

Managing resources in early game is easier now, too, with the addition of a crate that can be filled with resources and supplies and carried around the island.

Bootstrap Island is available now on SteamVR. A PlayStation VR2 port has been announced, and can be wishlisted here.