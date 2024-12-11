 Skip to content
Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Joins PlayStation Plus Premium Catalog Next Week

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge is the latest PS VR2 game joining the PlayStation Plus Premium game catalog next week.

Initially released on Quest before receiving a PlayStation VR2 port last year, Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge - Enhanced Edition from ILM Immersive is a VR FPS where you've crash-landed on Batuu. Featuring stories across different parts of the Star Wars timeline, that's now heading to the PlayStation Plus Premium game catalog on November 19.

It's the latest big name we've seen joining the subscription service recently, following action-shooter Synapse by nDreams being added last month. As always, it's worth highlighting that almost every PS VR2 game in the catalog is only available if you subscribe to the Premium tier.

Here's the full list:

PlayStation Plus Premium is available from $17.99 per month, $49.99 for three months, or $159.99 for 12 months.

