Synapse Reaches PlayStation Plus Premium Game Catalog Next Week

Synapse will become the latest PS VR2 game to join the PlayStation Plus Premium game catalog next week.

Released last year as a PlayStation VR2 exclusive, Synapse by nDreams is an action-shooter that pits you against Colonel Peter Conrad (David Hayter), a former black ops leader now threatening Armageddon. Our review praised its impressive use of telekinetic abilities complemented by the headset's eye-tracking, and now it's joining the game catalog on November 19.

As a reminder, while the games catalog is usually accessible if you subscribe to either PlayStation Plus' Extra or Premium tiers, almost every PSVR 2 game is only available for Premium subscribers. Humanity is the sole exception to this rule, which can be accessed by Extra tier subscribers.

Here's the full list:

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can also currently access free trials for 16 different PS VR2 games, which include Breachers, Moss, and Broken Edge.