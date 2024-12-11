Crystal Commanders Is A VR & Mixed Reality RTS Heading For Quest Next Year

Crystal Commanders, a real-time strategy game you can play in both VR and mixed reality, heads for Quest next year.

Developed by DB Creations, Crystal Commanders is an upcoming RTS game where you work alongside members of the Crystal Vanguard to push back the opposing Crimson Blade force. Previously targeting a November launch, that's now aiming for February 27, 2025, and you can watch the new gameplay trailer below.

Crystal Commanders promises a fully voiced campaign that supports immersive VR environments and mixed reality play spaces which adapt to your room. On social media, developer Justin Rosete (Samurai Slaughter House) states that the game uses “Meta's latest scene, depth, and shared spatial anchors APIs,” also sharing the game is inspired by Halo Wars and Command & Conquer.

“Take charge of your forces, expand your defenses, and engage enemies in rapid skirmishes using unique, expressive controls. Deploy a diverse array of vehicles, towers, and contraptions to thwart a planetary threat, all from the universe of your living room,” states the studio on the store page.

Crystal Commanders arrives on February 27, 2025, on the wider Meta Quest platform.