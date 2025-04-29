Meta-Funded VR Space Sim Remnant Protocol Coming To Quest & Steam This Year

Remnant Protocol is a VR space sim with a strategy layer funded by Meta, and it's coming to Quest and Steam in Q4.

Developed by Progenitor Game Studios, Remnant Protocol will seat you in the cockpit of a spaceship and have you mixing up space dogfighting action with between-mission campaign strategy elements reminiscent of the classic WWII dogfighting games that LucasArts were once famed for. For instance, you’ll be able to set goals around research, plan manufacturing, gather intelligence, recruit pilots, forge alliances, all before jumping in your ship and leading your squad of rag-tag fighters on its next suicide mission.

Progenitor describes Meta as the "official VR publishing partner" for the game.

The story, inspired by one set in a galaxy far, far away, has you building a rebel alliance - the eponymous Remnant - in order to bring down the Usurpers, an oppressive empire that holds the galaxy in a proverbial chokehold that only your piloting skills and meticulous planning can put a stop to. While you’re out making friends and influencing people, the Usurpers will be trying to locate your hidden rebel base and bring an end to your pitiful resistance.

The developers of Remnant Protocol promise a living, breathing universe of shifting allegiances broken up by action-packed procedurally-generated missions and tied together with a dynamic storyline.