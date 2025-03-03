From a golfing hit to a roguelike shooter, these are the Meta Quest+ monthly games for March.

What Is Meta Quest+? The Meta Quest+ subscription offering lets you redeem two pre-selected games each month, alongside a rotating selection of titles in its Games Catalog. Redeeming these monthly games ensures continued access while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel your membership, previously redeemed games become accessible again if you resubscribe. Quest+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.

The latest batch of redeemable monthly games are now live, following February's selection of Budget Cuts Ultimate and PowerWash Simulator VR. Available now for subscribers until March 31, 2025, here's what you can download.

GOLF+

GOLF+ remains one of the oldest hits on Quest, and it continues delivering regular post-launch updates. Playable solo or in online multiplayer, the base game includes three courses, while DLC courses are available as individual purchases or through a subscription pass.

Notably, developer GolfScope recently revamped the visuals for its original full course, which you can read about below.

The Light Brigade

Developed by Funktronic Labs, VR roguelike shooter The Light Brigade mixes elements of World War 2 with mysticism. Featuring physics-based gunplay and procedurally generated battlegrounds, you're tasked with restoring life to this world and freeing the fallen souls that perished here.

It's seen a steady stream of post-launch updates since it first arrived two years ago, the most recent one being last November's free 'Phantom of Time' update.

Quest+ Games Catalog

Alongside the redeemable monthly games, Quest+ continues to offer a games catalog of titles that any Quest+ subscribers can play. This month sees 2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR, Fruit Ninja, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection and Until You Fall leave the service, while new additions include Angry Birds VR and Broken Edge.

Here's the full Quest+ Games Catalog library as of March 3, 2025:

Acron: Attack of the Squirrels!

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Asgard's Wrath 2

BAM

Broken Edge

Carve Snowboarding

Cook-Out

Cubism

Demeo

Espire 1: VR Operative

Garden of the Sea

Guardians Frontline

Hand Physics Lab

Home Sports

Hunt Together

In Death: Unchained

Mini Motor Racing X

No More Rainbows

Onward

Party Versus

Premium Bowling

Puzzling Places

Red Matter

Shattered

Song in the Smoke

Space Pirate Trainer DX

Sweet Surrender

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

Walkabout Mini Golf

Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway

Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually.