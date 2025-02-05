From room-scale stealth thrills to power washing everything you see, here are the Quest+ monthly games for February 2025.
What Is Meta Quest+?
The Meta Quest+ subscription offering lets you redeem two pre-selected games each month, alongside a rotating selection of titles in its Games Catalog.
Redeeming these monthly games ensures continued access while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel your membership, previously redeemed games become accessible again if you resubscribe.
Quest+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.
Last month's redeemable monthly games were Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu and Real VR Fishing. This month, February 2025, the Quest+ monthly redeemable games are Budget Cuts Ultimate and PowerWash Simulator VR.
Budget Cuts Ultimate
Budget Cuts was one of the earliest room-scale VR titles to take advantage of tracked controllers, originally released as a short demo for the HTC Vive launch back in early 2016.
In 2018 Budget Cuts saw a full release on PC VR, turning the promising demo into a 3-4 hour game. When Oculus Quest released in 2019, Budget Cuts was a top requested title for a standalone port, but there didn't seem to be much prospect of it happening - until it did.
In 2023, five years after its PC VR release, Budget Cuts Ultimate released for Quest and PlayStation VR2, bringing the title and its sequel to standalone and console VR.
We gave Budget Cuts Ultimate a "Recommended" rating when we reviewed it at launch. "Several flaws hamper this experience and you can tell this was originally conceived during a different time, though great action-stealth gameplay and good humor make Budget Cuts Ultimate worth a look".
PowerWash Simulator VR
PowerWash Simulator VR brings the viral cleaning game to Quest headsets.
In our review of PowerWash Simulator VR we called out its disappointing graphics and soundless ambience, while acknowledging that it "ports a lot of the brilliance that made the original game stand out", giving it a three star rating overall.
Last month, FuturLab announced that it would no longer be updating or supporting PowerWash Simulator VR, stating that while the studio “absolutely love and believe in VR,” the VR team was “working on a platform which costs us more than it makes.”
Quest+ Games Catalog
While Budget Cuts Ultimate and PowerWash Simulator VR are the games subscribers can redeem, Quest+ also offers a games catalog of titles that any Quest+ subscribers can play.
Here's the full Quest+ Games Catalog library as of February 5, 2025:
- 2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR
- Acron: Attack of the Squirrels!
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- BAM
- Carve Snowboarding
- Cook-Out
- Cubism
- Demeo
- Espire 1: VR Operative
- Fruit Ninja
- Garden of the Sea
- Guardians Frontline
- Hand Physics Lab
- Home Sports
- Hunt Together
- In Death: Unchained
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- No More Rainbows
- Onward
- Party Versus
- Premium Bowling
- Puzzling Places
- Red Matter
- Shattered
- Song in the Smoke
- Space Pirate Trainer DX
- Sweet Surrender
- Synth Riders
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Until You Fall
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway
Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually.