From room-scale stealth thrills to power washing everything you see, here are the Quest+ monthly games for February 2025.

What Is Meta Quest+? The Meta Quest+ subscription offering lets you redeem two pre-selected games each month, alongside a rotating selection of titles in its Games Catalog. Redeeming these monthly games ensures continued access while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel your membership, previously redeemed games become accessible again if you resubscribe. Quest+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.

Last month's redeemable monthly games were Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu and Real VR Fishing. This month, February 2025, the Quest+ monthly redeemable games are Budget Cuts Ultimate and PowerWash Simulator VR.

Budget Cuts Ultimate

Budget Cuts was one of the earliest room-scale VR titles to take advantage of tracked controllers, originally released as a short demo for the HTC Vive launch back in early 2016.

In 2018 Budget Cuts saw a full release on PC VR, turning the promising demo into a 3-4 hour game. When Oculus Quest released in 2019, Budget Cuts was a top requested title for a standalone port, but there didn't seem to be much prospect of it happening - until it did.

In 2023, five years after its PC VR release, Budget Cuts Ultimate released for Quest and PlayStation VR2, bringing the title and its sequel to standalone and console VR.

We gave Budget Cuts Ultimate a "Recommended" rating when we reviewed it at launch. "Several flaws hamper this experience and you can tell this was originally conceived during a different time, though great action-stealth gameplay and good humor make Budget Cuts Ultimate worth a look".

PowerWash Simulator VR

PowerWash Simulator VR brings the viral cleaning game to Quest headsets.

In our review of PowerWash Simulator VR we called out its disappointing graphics and soundless ambience, while acknowledging that it "ports a lot of the brilliance that made the original game stand out", giving it a three star rating overall.

Last month, FuturLab announced that it would no longer be updating or supporting PowerWash Simulator VR, stating that while the studio “absolutely love and believe in VR,” the VR team was “working on a platform which costs us more than it makes.”

Quest+ Games Catalog

While Budget Cuts Ultimate and PowerWash Simulator VR are the games subscribers can redeem, Quest+ also offers a games catalog of titles that any Quest+ subscribers can play.

Here's the full Quest+ Games Catalog library as of February 5, 2025:

2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR

Acron: Attack of the Squirrels!

Asgard's Wrath 2

BAM

Carve Snowboarding

Cook-Out

Cubism

Demeo

Espire 1: VR Operative

Fruit Ninja

Garden of the Sea

Guardians Frontline

Hand Physics Lab

Home Sports

Hunt Together

In Death: Unchained

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

No More Rainbows

Onward

Party Versus

Premium Bowling

Puzzling Places

Red Matter

Shattered

Song in the Smoke

Space Pirate Trainer DX

Sweet Surrender

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

Until You Fall

Walkabout Mini Golf

Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway

Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually.