From VR fishing to kung fu action, here are the latest Meta Quest+ monthly games this January.

We're playing catch up with news from the holidays, which is why we're late to posting the latest set of games. Last month delivered a strong selection between Moss and I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar, and January's Quest+ monthly games are now live until January 31. Here's what subscribers can download.

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu

Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu is a fighting action game from Clique Games, one that's seen continuous updates since last year's launch, like the Shaolin Soccer multiplayer mode. That includes a full campaign, eight-person PvP multiplayer, over 40 characters, and more.

Real VR Fishing

Devs United Games has been keeping busy with Real VR Fishing lately. Alongside a Steam port for the arcade fishing game, which includes 40 fishing spots and over 300 different types of fish, it recently announced a 'World Tour Edition' update that added three new European locations across three DLC packs. It's perhaps little surprise then to see it arriving on Quest+ this month.

Regarding the rotating Meta Quest+ Games Catalog, here's the full list of Catalog titles available as of January 9, 2025:

2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR

Acron: Attack of the Squirrels!

Asgard's Wrath 2

BAM

Carve Snowboarding

Cook-Out

Cubism

Demeo

Espire 1: VR Operative

Fruit Ninja

Garden of the Sea

Guardians Frontline

Hand Physics Lab

Hunt Together

In Death: Unchained

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

No More Rainbows

Onward

Party Versus

Premium Bowling

Puzzling Places

Red Matter

Shattered

Song in the Smoke

Space Pirate Trainer DX

Sweet Surrender

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

Until You Fall

Walkabout Mini Golf

Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway

Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually.