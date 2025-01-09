From VR fishing to kung fu action, here are the latest Meta Quest+ monthly games this January.
What Is Meta Quest+?
The Meta Quest+ subscription program offers access to two pre-selected monthly VR games, alongside a rotating selection of titles via its Games Catalog. Redeeming these monthly games ensures continued access while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel your membership, previously redeemed games become accessible again if you resubscribe.
Quest+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.
We're playing catch up with news from the holidays, which is why we're late to posting the latest set of games. Last month delivered a strong selection between Moss and I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar, and January's Quest+ monthly games are now live until January 31. Here's what subscribers can download.
Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu
Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu is a fighting action game from Clique Games, one that's seen continuous updates since last year's launch, like the Shaolin Soccer multiplayer mode. That includes a full campaign, eight-person PvP multiplayer, over 40 characters, and more.
Real VR Fishing
Devs United Games has been keeping busy with Real VR Fishing lately. Alongside a Steam port for the arcade fishing game, which includes 40 fishing spots and over 300 different types of fish, it recently announced a 'World Tour Edition' update that added three new European locations across three DLC packs. It's perhaps little surprise then to see it arriving on Quest+ this month.
Regarding the rotating Meta Quest+ Games Catalog, here's the full list of Catalog titles available as of January 9, 2025:
- 2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR
- Acron: Attack of the Squirrels!
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- BAM
- Carve Snowboarding
- Cook-Out
- Cubism
- Demeo
- Espire 1: VR Operative
- Fruit Ninja
- Garden of the Sea
- Guardians Frontline
- Hand Physics Lab
- Hunt Together
- In Death: Unchained
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- No More Rainbows
- Onward
- Party Versus
- Premium Bowling
- Puzzling Places
- Red Matter
- Shattered
- Song in the Smoke
- Space Pirate Trainer DX
- Sweet Surrender
- Synth Riders
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Until You Fall
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway
Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually.