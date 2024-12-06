Pack Your Bait As A World Tour Edition Update Heads To Real VR Fishing

Real VR Fishing is adding three European DLC packs as part of its World Tour Edition Update, which will arrive on December 17.

The packs will cost $2.99 each at launch and center around France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. It’s not looks alone, though, as avid anglers can also hook 30 new fish species across the three new packs, too. Additionally, Devs United Games also announced that from today, new fishing locations will be added monthly to keep things fresh for players.

This announcement coincides with Real VR Fishing's Steam release, which comes today, five years after its initial launch. Alongside the upcoming World Tour Update, PC VR players will have access to the entire library of previously available DLC, including the US West Coast, US East Coast, Japan DLC Part 1, and Japan DLC Part 2.

The World Tour Update will initially reach the Meta Quest platform on December 17, with Steam and Pico to follow at a later date.