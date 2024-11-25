Real VR Fishing Reels In A Steam Release Next Month

Five years after its initial launch, Real VR Fishing is heading to Steam next month.

Developed by Devs United Games, Real VR Fishing is bringing the arcade fishing game to Valve's storefront on December 6 with "the same pricing policy and gameplay" as on Quest. The studio states it's supporting multiple VR headsets on Steam, including Quest 2 and the Quest 3 family, Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index.

As part of this, Devs United Games also confirmed that all the previously released DLCs - US West Coast, US East Coast, Japan DLC Part 1, and Japan DLC Part 2 - will be available on Steam from launch day with the same pricing structure as on Quest. The studio's also hosting a 'Wishlisting Event' that promises increased rewards if more people wishlist it.

This isn't the first time Real VR Fishing has been available for PC VR players. It previously released for Rift back in 2019, though it's not been updated for years. When asked if the Rift version would be updated alongside the Steam release, a studio representative informed UploadVR, "We don't have an update plan for Rift at the moment, but we'll consider the update as well."

Real VR Fishing reaches Steam on December 6. Elsewhere, it's available now on the Meta Quest platform and Pico.