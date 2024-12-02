From a VR platforming hit to spy-themed escape rooms, December's Meta Quest+ monthly games are now available.
What Is Meta Quest+?
The Meta Quest+ subscription program offers access to two pre-selected monthly VR games, alongside a rotating selection of titles via its Games Catalog. Redeeming these monthly games ensures continued access while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel your membership, previously redeemed games become accessible again if you resubscribe.
Quest+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro, Quest 3, and Quest 3S.
While Meta didn't provide advance notice for the current lineup like we saw last month, which delivered Warplanes: WW1 Fighters and Spacefolk City, December's Quest+ monthly games are now available for all subscribers. Redeemable until December 31, here's what you can download.
I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar, the VR puzzle game where you attempt to survive deadly escape rooms as a spy, joins the lineup this month on Quest+. Originally launched in 2021, this sequel from Schell Games is also 40% off with Meta's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale with the 'BFCM24' if you'd rather own it outright. The trilogy bundle is currently discounted too.
Moss
Over six years since it first appeared, VR platformer Moss from Polyarc joins the line-up after recently receiving a Quest 3/3S update. Much like I Expect You To Die 2, it's also included in Meta's Black Friday sale alongside a bundle with Moss: Book 2, and we considered it a “captivating” adventure in our original review.
With the rotating Meta Quest+ Games Catalog, new additions for December include Song in the Smoke and Acron: Attack of the Squirrels!. Here's the current full list of Quest+ Catalog titles available as of December 2, 2024:
- 2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR
- Acron: Attack of the Squirrels!
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- BAM
- Cubism
- Demeo
- Espire 1: VR Operative
- Fruit Ninja
- Guardians Frontline
- Hand Physics Lab
- Hunt Together
- In Death: Unchained
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- No More Rainbows
- Onward
- Puzzling Places
- Red Matter
- Song in the Smoke
- Space Pirate Trainer DX
- Sweet Surrender
- Synth Riders
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Until You Fall
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway
Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually. A free three-month Quest+ subscription is available to anyone who buys a new Quest 3S or a 512GB Quest 3 before January 1, 2025.