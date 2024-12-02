From a VR platforming hit to spy-themed escape rooms, December's Meta Quest+ monthly games are now available.

While Meta didn't provide advance notice for the current lineup like we saw last month, which delivered Warplanes: WW1 Fighters and Spacefolk City, December's Quest+ monthly games are now available for all subscribers. Redeemable until December 31, here's what you can download.

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar, the VR puzzle game where you attempt to survive deadly escape rooms as a spy, joins the lineup this month on Quest+. Originally launched in 2021, this sequel from Schell Games is also 40% off with Meta's Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale with the 'BFCM24' if you'd rather own it outright. The trilogy bundle is currently discounted too.

Moss

Over six years since it first appeared, VR platformer Moss from Polyarc joins the line-up after recently receiving a Quest 3/3S update. Much like I Expect You To Die 2, it's also included in Meta's Black Friday sale alongside a bundle with Moss: Book 2, and we considered it a “captivating” adventure in our original review.

With the rotating Meta Quest+ Games Catalog, new additions for December include Song in the Smoke and Acron: Attack of the Squirrels!. Here's the current full list of Quest+ Catalog titles available as of December 2, 2024:

2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR

Acron: Attack of the Squirrels!

Asgard's Wrath 2

BAM

Cubism

Demeo

Espire 1: VR Operative

Fruit Ninja

Guardians Frontline

Hand Physics Lab

Hunt Together

In Death: Unchained

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

No More Rainbows

Onward

Puzzling Places

Red Matter

Song in the Smoke

Space Pirate Trainer DX

Sweet Surrender

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

Until You Fall

Walkabout Mini Golf

Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway

Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually. A free three-month Quest+ subscription is available to anyone who buys a new Quest 3S or a 512GB Quest 3 before January 1, 2025.