Cubism and Space Pirate Trainer lead next month's new Meta Quest+ games catalog titles, and November's monthly subscription games have been announced.

After a busy month following the Quest 3S and Batman: Arkham Shadow launching, Meta revealed the next set of Quest+ monthly games for subscribers with advance notice. While Zombieland: Headshot Fever and Down the Rabbit Hole can still be redeemed for October's line-up, two new games will replace them this Friday until November 30. Here's what you can download.

Warplanes: WW1 Fighters

Following this June's full release for Warplanes: Air Corp, Home Net Games is bringing WW1 Fighters to this month's line-up. Back in 2021, our review believed it "offers enough versatility to suit flight fans of any skill and discipline."

Spacefolk City

Released in 2021, Moon Mode's Spacefolk City is an isometric city-building sim in which you build a new home for cutesy space critters. Our review praised it for "some lovely visuals and straightforward mechanics" that provide a great entry point for the city builder genre.

With the rotating Meta Quest+ Games Catalog, November's line-up features four new games - Cubism, Space Pirate Trainer DX, No More Rainbows, and Guardians Frontline. The new games haven't been added just yet since we're still in October and other games like Asgard's Wrath 2 will soon disappear. Not including the above, here's the current full list of Quest+ Catalog titles:

2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR

Asgard's Wrath 2

BAM

Demeo

Espire 1: VR Operative

Fruit Ninja

Green Hell VR

Hand Physics Lab

Hunt Together

In Death: Unchained

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Onward

Puzzling Places

Red Matter

Sweet Surrender

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

Until You Fall

Walkabout Mini Golf

Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway

With Quest+ subscriber discounts, offers include After the Fall (25% off), The 7th Guest VR (20% off) and The Wizards - Dark Times: Brotherhood (20% off) until November 30. While specific discounts aren't known, more deals with begin on November 1 for Arizona Sunshine Remake, Demeo Battles, A Fisherman’s Tale, Gambit!, I Expect You To Die, Time Stall, TOSS!, and Zero Caliber: Reloaded.

Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually. Anyone who buys a Quest 3S or a 512GB Quest 3 before January 1, 2025, can claim a free three-month Quest+ subscription.