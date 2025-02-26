GOLF+ Upgraded The Graphics Of Its Original Full Course

GOLF+ just upgraded the graphics of its first full-swing course, Cliffs, originally released in late 2021.

That 2021 release also saw the game radically change from a putting-only experience to full-swing golf, in an update changing its name from Topgolf with Pro Putt to GOLF+, with Cliffs being the first full-swing course, "loosely" based on Roy Kizer Golf Course in Austin, Texas.

Since then, GOLF+ says nearly 4.5 million rounds of virtual golf have been played on Cliffs. Now, it just got a graphics and playability update, bringing "fresh, modernized design, featuring smoother greens, enhanced fairways, and breathtaking ocean views that immerse players like never before".

You can see the results below. Screenshots of the original Cliffs are on the left, and similar shots from the upgraded Cliffs are on the right.

Original (left) vs Upgrade (right)

“Cliffs was the foundation of GOLF+ as we know it today. It was our first step toward bringing full-course golf into VR, and it holds a special place in our journey,” said Ryan Engle, CEO and co-founder of GOLF+. “This renovation is about honoring that history while making the course even better for the millions of players who love it.”

That reference to "millions" stuck out to us. Asking Engle about it, he confirmed that over 1.5 million copies of GOLF+ have been sold to date, representing $45 million in revenue from the base game alone.

GOLF+ is $30 on the Meta Horizon Store for Quest headsets, and Cliffs remains one of the three courses included with the game. 33 paid DLC courses are also offered, or you can access them all for $10/month.