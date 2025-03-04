Quest+ Catalog Gets Job Simulator, Ghosts Of Tabor, Eleven Table Tennis

Job Simulator, Ghosts of Tabor, and Eleven Table Tennis have all been added to the Meta Quest+ games catalog.

For the unfamiliar, the Meta Quest+ subscription offers two pre-selected games each month alongside a rotating selection of titles in its Games Catalog . After confirming sports hit GOLF+ and VR roguelike The Light Brigade as the latest Quest+ monthly games, Meta's now introduced three new titles to the catalog alongside this.

Initially spotted on X (via @Martin76x), this includes two of VR's more established older hits that first released in 2016. Job Simulator by Owlchemy Labs needs little introduction for most, and it's joined by Eleven Table Tennis from For Fun Labs. Then we have Combat Waffle Studios' more recent extraction-based shooter, Ghosts of Tabor, which reached $20 million in revenue last September.

Elsewhere with the Quest+ games catalog, there are a few differences between the February and March lineups. We're not sure exactly when they were removed, but 2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR, Fruit Ninja, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection and Until You Fall have left. However, other new games include Angry Birds VR, Broken Edge, Espire 2, and Mini Motor Racing X.