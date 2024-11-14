The Light Brigade Update Adds A Stealthy Gunslinger To The VR Roguelike

VR roguelike shooter The Light Brigade gets a new playable class, a new world, and more in the free 'Phantom of Time' update.

Out now on all platforms, Update 4.0 for The Light Brigade adds the "Saboteur" class. Developer Funktronic Labs describes him as a gunslinger armed with an SW500 revolver, and he's also equipped with a "timepiece that cloaks and deploys a deadringer for stealthy escapes." You can see this in action below.

Alongside the Saboteur, today's new update also introduces "Memorial Grounds," a new procedurally generated world set across a war-torn military crypt. "A burial site for honored soldiers reduced to rubble. The Memorial Grounds were overrun by war, the dignity of the fallen forgotten in the destruction," states the studio.

Phantom of Time marks the latest in a series of hefty post-launch updates since The Light Brigade launched in February 2023. April's 'Shadow Hunter' update added a new hunter class, while 'Memories of War' added two classes and new hand-crafted levels. As for what's next, Funktronic Labs didn't share specifics but the studio states its working on "the next even newer content update."

The Light Brigade - Phantom of Time update is available now on the Meta Quest platform, PSVR 2, and PC VR.