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Co-op Dungeon Crawler One More Delve Snags An April PC VR And Quest Release Date

 &  Mike Johnson
One More Delve

The physics-based hack and slash adventure comes from a solo developer.

VR has no shortage of dungeon crawlers. With Legendary Tales, Dungeons of Eternity, and Ancient Dungeon VR already available, and Reave on the way from the makers of A Township Tale, players have plenty of options available.

One More Delve, built by a single student developer, differentiates itself with a heavily saturated cel-shaded art style as seen in this trailer from the Spring 2026 VR Games Showcase.

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One More Delve Gameplay Trailer

The short trailer clearly shows a mixture of physics-based melee combat and a variety of magical attacks. The game supports up to three player co-op gameplay with playtesting ongoing in developer ATVR's Discord. VR Games Showcase host Jamie Feltham said ATVR is also exploring new weapon classes and more spells and bosses as post launch content.

One More Delve releases on Steam and Quest 3 headsets on April 27. In the VR Games Showcase, host Jamie Feltham mentioned that a PlayStation VR2 port is under consideration, but not confirmed.

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