Reave Is The New Dark Fantasy VR Action Game From A Township Tale's Studio

Reave is a dark fantasy multiplayer game from the studio behind A Township Tale, and it's heading to Quest and PC VR.

Developed by Alta, best known for its open-world RPG A Township Tale, the studio officially teased its latest project with a new video showing pre-alpha gameplay footage. Reave is described as a brutal PvPvE extraction game with combat and looting, seeing you fend off enemies as you escape with your riches. Social spaces are also included so you can meet with other players.

0:00 / 1:36 1×

Detailed in a press release, Reave allows you to mix gear and skills to create a more tailored approach that fits your playstyle. This allows you to create options like “a ruthless warrior, a cunning rogue, or something more magical yet to be

unearthed by the future game’s development.”

Speaking during today's VR Games Showcase, Alta's lead video producer Matthew Needler says the game's name came from both an old word “to raid and plunder,” and to steal. You can find enemy teams at any point during a raid, letting you either attack each other or choose to form uneasy alliances against greater threats.

This isn't the first time we've heard about Reave, though it's the first time the game's name has been officially made public. Previously discussed under the working title 'Project 2', Studio Alta's been releasing regular developer logs ever since on the game's YouTube channel.

A release date is currently unconfirmed, though Reave is heading to the Meta Quest platform and PC VR.