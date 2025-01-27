VR's First MMORPG OrbusVR Is Shutting Down

VR's first major massively multiplayer online role-playing game, and one of its longest-running multiplayer experiences, is shutting down across all platforms.

An announcement post on the OrbusVR forums from one of the project's long-time developers states that server shutdown is in April, with sales ending February 10th across all platforms.

OrbusVR: Reborn's listing on Steam already notes the imminent end to sales but there's no such notice on the Quest store listing. I emailed Meta to ask if they're in contact with the developers about changing the page. I also asked if Meta is planning to refund buyers for what they've spent to buy one of the first paid MMORPGs in VR.

As of this writing, the project is still priced $19.99 on both storefronts. OrbusVR: Reborn carried "mostly positive" reviews since release in April 2019 on Steam, and it launched with the original Quest headset as well in May 2019.

Creators ran a successful Kickstarter project for the software back in 2017, and one of our first in-depth writeups back in 2018 noted it as a "tantalizing first step" toward the dream of MMOs in headsets.

On the shutdown announcement page the developer writes:

"In the coming months leading to the server shutdown, we will be planning a few farewell events, including increased drop rates on legendaries, unlocking the DLC for all players that may not have experienced it yet, and hosting the last official Mage Tournament in-game. While we are truly sad to say goodbye to this game, we want to celebrate the fun, friends, and memories that have been experienced in our games’ long history. We plan on doing an end of game wrapup, sharing stats like total hours played, monsters killed, etc., in the coming months.

UploadVR Senior Editor Henry Stockdale is leading the charge as we talk with VR and mixed reality developers on an ongoing basis about the state of the market. We're still seeing groundbreaking new software across most platforms, but some devs are laying off workers and shutting down their projects as they struggle with a rapidly changing market for VR and mixed reality content. In 2025, he's already covered layoffs at Soul Assembly and will have more nuanced coverage of the issues facing developers in the weeks ahead.

We'll be discussing the shutdown of OrbusVR on our VR Gamescast show tomorrow on YouTube, and if you're an Orbus player we'd love to hear from you about the time you've spent fishing, crafting or just plain hanging out with friends in the first VRMMORPG.