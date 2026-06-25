Layoffs At Ghosts Of Tabor Developer & Shutdowns For 3 Other VR Games

Ghosts of Tabor's developer announced a staff reduction, multiplayer games Quantaar and A Township Tale announced shutdowns, and sci-fi FPS Memoreum is out of full-time development after poor sales.

Many VR developers are feeling the sting of a continued downturn in the gaming ecosystem, and that trend continues this month.

Layoffs At Combat Waffle Studios

Combat Waffle Studios CEO Scott Albright released a statement detailing the staff reduction for the team behind extraction shooter Ghosts of Tabor:

Today we made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our team.

As part of this, we are saying goodbye to a number of talented individuals who have contributed meaningfully to our work. We are grateful for their efforts and are committed to supporting them as they transition to new opportunities. Any studio would be fortunate to have them.

We came to this decision after having a project we were working on with a large platform partner get cancelled.

These actions are part of a broader effort to align the company with the current state of the VR industry and ensure we are positioned for long term sustainability.

Our focus remains unchanged. Ghosts of Tabor continues to be our core product, and we will continue expanding that universe alongside our partners.

We remain confident in the future of VR and our role within it.

Tabor was an early access success, reaching $10 million in revenue and $30 million by the time it was ported to PlayStation VR2. Since release, it has seen multiple collaborations with popular franchises like The Terminator and stealth series Splinter Cell.

The 'large platform partner' in the statement has not been publicly identified, though the early speculation points at Meta.

Open World RPG A Township Tale Shutting Down Next Month

Developer Alta ended development of its co-op dungeon crawler Reave earlier this year and now its previous title, A Township Tale, is closing up shop. Here's the full statement from Alta co-founder Joel van de Vorstenbosch:

It’s with a heavy heart that I’m announcing the closure of A Township Tale and its live services.

The game will become unavailable to download, and its backend services will be taken down, on the 20th of July.

Like many others, we’ve been impacted by the state of the VR industry in ways we didn’t foresee. As many of you know, we discontinued our second game, REAVE, at the start of May. We have explored various avenues to keep A Township Tale live, but unfortunately none are realistic in our situation.

A Township Tale began in 2016, launched in pre-alpha in 2018, and launched on Quest in 2021. Across that journey, we had the privilege of building what we believe became one of the most special experiences in VR, with one of the best communities in VR.

Reave was first announced in March 2025 at the VR Games Showcase and spent months in open playtesting before Alta announced the end of active development. A Township Tale, as detailed in the statement, has been available to play since 2018.

Smash Brothers-Inspired Quantaar Shuts Down This Fall

Developer Pumpkin VR has announced that its competitive VR brawler Quantaar will end in September. Here's a snippet of the statement:

Since the launch of QUANTAAR, we have witnessed countless epic battles in the arenas and social hubs. We have also received an overwhelming amount of passion and valuable feedback from our global community. The entire Pumpkin VR team would like to express our deepest gratitude—thank you for your unwavering support, which allowed us to bring this thrilling and hilarious VR party experience to life.

However, every epic journey eventually comes to an end. After long and careful consideration by the development team, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the official sunset of QUANTAAR. All game servers will be permanently closed on September 5, 2026, at 11:00 (UTC+8).

Quantaar has already been delisted on Quest, Steam, and Pico's storefronts.

Memoreum Ends Full-Time Development Due To Poor Sales

Lastly, a developer from Patient 8 Games had this to say on Discord about the fate of its Dead Space-inspired story-based sci-fi shooter, Memoreum:

We’ve been trying to make updates and fixes, but unfortunately the reality is that the game didn’t sell enough copies to justify continued full-time development.

At the moment, we still have one person occasionally working on the Steam version. However, we can’t make any promises regarding when—or even if—it will be released.

We built this game with passion and love, and we’re incredibly grateful for everyone who supported us. But passion alone doesn’t pay the bills or keep the lights on.

We’ll continue to do what we can with the resources we have, and we’ll share any meaningful updates if and when they become available.

Memoreum was first announced at Gamescom in 2023 from Patient 8, with publisher 2080 Games, a then-new company headed by content creator Mike of VR Oasis, announced later. It released in October 2025 on Meta Quest and currently has a score of 4.4 from 353 ratings.

It has had a listing on Steam since last year and updated its planned release at least two times, first from '2025' to 'Q2 2026' and now its current 'Q3 2026.'