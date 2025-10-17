Ghosts of Tabor Adds Terminator: Dark Fate DLC In Time For Halloween

Ghosts of Tabor has launched a Terminator: Dark Fate DLC and seasonal decorations.

After adding character customization in an August update, Ghosts of Tabor has introduced a new sci-fi skin pack for players to kit out their fighters with, dubbed the Terminator: Dark Fate DLC. Alongside a slick leather jacket, signature sunglasses, and Origin-12 Shotgun, the pack also includes ‘battle-damaged’ head and hand cosmetics.

On top of this, Ghosts of Tabor is also celebrating Halloween with seasonally appropriate decorations across the Matka Graveyard and player bunker. Twitch streams with drops enabled will also include limited-edition Halloween skins and charms, too. In a blog post for the DLC, developer Combat Waffle Studios explained that it’s not all treats, as the team increased the number of junk items found to ‘introduce more diversity when sifting through loot.’

It’s been a big October so far for Halloween updates, as a host of games have announced special events and seasonal content updates. Trombone Champ: Unflattened added two spooky packs (one paid and one free), while both Phasmophobia and Smash Drums launched their own Halloween events. We’ll be rounding up all the biggest announcements and horror releases this spooky season soon.

Ghosts of Tabor’s Terminator: Dark Fate DLC is available now for Quest and Steam. Combat Waffle's CTO confirmed on Discord that the PS VR2 release will follow “hopefully next week,” pending Sony's QA.