Phasmophobia Kicks Off Spooky Season With Crimson Eye Halloween Event

 &  Sarah Thwaites
Phasmophobia kicks off its annual Halloween event, Crimson Eye, starting today and running until October 31.

Ghost hunting simulator Phasmophobia is checking off another milestone on its 2025 roadmap with the launch of its annual spooky season event, Crimson Eye. Starting today and running until the end of this month, players will have the chance to complete a challenging array of "spine-chilling" tasks to unlock special in-game rewards like the Child of the Cult ID Card.

During the Crimson Eye event, select maps rotate in groups of four to guarantee the Blood Moon weather effect. For the unfamiliar, it's a condition that increases the investigation difficulty with ghosts moving at faster speeds, while your sanity drains at a higher rate. This difficulty increase comes with a corresponding boost to your winnings if you succeed, receiving a 10% increase to all rewards during the Crimson Eye event. Maps not included in the event still have a chance to spawn with Blood Moon weather.

 The maps included as part of this year's Crimson Eye event are: 

  • 6 Tanglewood Drive
  • Camp Woodwind
  • Grafton Farmhouse
  • Bleasdale Farmhouse
  • Point Hope
  • 42 Edgefield Road
  • 13 Willow Street

In a press release, Kinetic Games also announced it's attending TwitchCon San Diego this year during the event. The booth will be located in the Indie Zone and feature exclusive Twitch Drop rewards, though what these specifically are is unknown. As seen on the 2025 roadmap, a holiday season event will also follow later this year.

Phasmophobia's Crimson Eye Halloween Event runs from October 9 to October 31 for Steam and PS VR2.

