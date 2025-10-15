Trombone Champ: Unflattened Celebrates The Season With Two Halloween Packs

Trombone Champ: Unflattened, the VR reimagining of the hit music game, is getting a free update and paid Halloween mini DLC tomorrow.

Available on most major platforms, Trombone Champ: Unflattened made its debut last year through Flat2VR Studios, enabling you to take hold of your own digital trombones and haphazardly blurt out tunes in virtual reality. Now the viral wonder is expanding its repertoire with two Halloween Packs - one free and one paid - launching tomorrow, on October 16.

The free update features trombone cosmetics, George and TromBONE, as well as a new stage dubbed 'Halloween Outdoor,' which dresses up a moonlit backyard with festive props. Two new tracks are also included in the pack, including a string-heavy tune called Danse Macabre and a jazzy number named Skeleton Rag.

As for the paid mini DLC pack, that costs $2.99 and contains a Trombone Champ remix of the classic seasonal tune 'Dem Bones,' alongside two new trombone skins in the Día de los Muertos-inspired 'Trombo-nada' and the reptilian 'Sssslide.'

Trombone Champ: Unflattened isn't the first VR game to release Halloween content this year, with ghost-hunting simulator Phasmophobia kicking off its annual festive event last week. We'll bring you a full Halloween round-up soon, covering all the new updates we've spotted and seasonally appropriate horror games.

The Halloween Packs for Trombone Champ: Unflattened will arrive on October 16 for Steam, Quest, and PlayStation VR2.