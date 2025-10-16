Smash Drums Adds Eerie Cosmetics And New Song In Halloween Update

Smash Drums is adding limited-edition items in a Halloween event that starts today on Quest.

Smash Drums ' Halloween Update introduces a slew of seasonal goodies to the percussion-centric rhythm game by way of spooky drumsticks, a skull avatar whose jaw wobbles along with you as you talk, and a new song called 'Dawg.' You unlock the limited-run items permanently by achieving specific score requirements during the event, which starts today and ends on November 30.

This update also sees Smash Drums add a selfie camera and microphone, letting you capture yourself while jamming out by holding the B or Y button on the controller. A slew of quality-of-life improvements have arrived in tow, too, including enhancements to the social camera and a refreshed avatar menu.

That's not all, though. Developer PotamWorks confirmed that a Campaign mode would be arriving mid-November, though not much else is currently known. More updates on this will come closer to launch.

Smash Drums joins a long list of VR games honoring the spooky season through content updates, with Phasmophobia kicking off its annual horror event and Trombone Champ: Unflattened adding both a supernatural update and paid DLC. With Halloween just around the corner, we'll be rounding up all the seasonally appropriate games, updates, and DLC packs soon.

Smash Drums' Halloween Update is available now for Quest. The base game is also on Pico and PlayStation VR2.