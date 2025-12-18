Ghosts Of Tabor Adds Splinter Cell DLC Crossover

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell is now inside Ghosts of Tabor through an official DLC crossover.

Combat Waffle Studios CEO Scott Albright confirmed that the latest wipe for Ghosts of Tabor would launch on December 17 alongside a brief teaser introducing the crossover in the Ruff Talk VR Gaming Showcase. Hours after we published this story, that's now gone live as a premium content pack with new Splinter Cell-themed gear.

“This collaboration means more than dropping an iconic character into our game. Splinter Cell defined an entire generation of tactical gameplay, and we are bringing that legacy into VR,” stated Albright in a subsequent LinkedIn post.

Splinter Cell has its own history in virtual reality, too, and you may recall Ubisoft announced VR entries for it and Assassin's Creed at Facebook Connect in 2020. The latter eventually launched as Assassin's Creed Nexus in 2023, though Splinter Cell VR was cancelled in 2022 alongside three other Ubisoft titles. At the time, CEO Yves Guillemot stated that Ubisoft was “adapting [its] organization to current economic uncertainties through cost optimization.”

We're seeing an increasing number of crossovers in Ghosts of Tabor in recent months, timing up October's Terminator: Dark Fate DLC with additional Halloween updates. Last month also saw Combat Waffle team up with Starbreeze for an official PAYDAY collaboration.

Ghosts of Tabor is available now on Quest, Steam, PS VR2, and Pico.