Homestar Runner Takes Over Walkabout Mini Golf Today In New Distraction Pack Add-On

Strong Bad and company take to the links in Walkabout Mini Golf's latest add-on. More than the typical Walkabout DLC course, the Homestar Runner Distraction Pack features multiple activities, animated scenes, and voiceovers from Homestar Runner creators The Brothers Chaps.

The full list of playable activities is as follows:

Tourist Crap Character Introduction

Bubs' Many Golfs

Dangeresque Foxhunt

Burnination Valley

Strong Bad Zone

Duck Pond Simulator

For the hidden ball collectors, Bubs' Many Golfs contains 18 collectible golf balls to find. Bubs' course does not have the standard courses' Hard Mode with the accompanying scavenger hunt for a new putter. That said, there are three custom putters unlockable elsewhere.

The 'takeover' concept is illustrated in the promotional art below, with Homestar Runner paraphernalia over the starting island and other courses like Cherry Blossom, Upside Town, 8-Bit Lair, and Quixote Valley.

Strong Bad's Basement is a new hangout area to spend time between rounds of golf with throwable darts, Cheat minifigures, and a Stinkoman Arcade Machine. It should be noted that all activities are not multiplayer. The ones that can be enjoyed with friends are Bubs' Many Golfs, Tourist Crap, and the Dangeresque Foxhunt.

The Distraction Pack is akin to a combination of the standard DLC course and the cosmetic packs developer Mighty Coconut has also been releasing. In addition to the six activities, collectible balls, and putters, the pack also has three hole celebrations, two of which must be unlocked to use, a custom ball trail, and six player avatars. The Brothers Chaps also lent their voices to the welcome island message and over thirty animated scenes spread throughout the game.

One final note: this pack does not count as one of Mighty Coconut's six planned DLC courses for 2026. The next official DLC course is slated for release in August.

Walkabout Mini Golf is available on Steam, PSVR2, Quest, Pico, Samsung Galaxy XR, and Apple App Store. The game is also available as part of Meta's Horizon+ subscription service. The Homestar Runner Distraction Pack is available now.