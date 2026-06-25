Synth Riders Linkin Park Music Pack Available Now

Iconic rock band Linkin Park joins the Synth Riders Music Pack collection today with thirteen officially licensed tracks, including recent hit The Emptiness Machine.

This is the third consecutive month with new music packs from developer Kluge Interactive after Crypt of the NecroDancer in May and Dua Lipa in April. The popular rhythm game also saw a new player progression system added in March.

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The Music Pack includes the following tracks:

In the End

Numb

Faint

One Step Closer

The Emptiness Machine (Radio Edit)

Bleed It Out (Radio Edit)

Breaking the Habit

Battle Symphony

Papercut

Castle of Glass

Heavy Is The Crown

Up From The Bottom

Over Each Other

Kluge Interactive's Sahin San had this to say in a prepared statement:

Linkin Park defined a generation of music fans, and we couldn't be more excited to bring their music into Synth Riders. Whether you grew up on Hybrid Theory or discovered them through their latest album, this pack is going to hit hard.

Tracks can be purchased separately or as a bundle for a small discount per song. The Synth Riders Linkin Park Music Pack is available now on Meta Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.