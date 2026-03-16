Synth Riders Levels Up With New Progression System

The new update for the long running VR rhythm game adds a new experience point based rewards system and stat tracking for players.

Kluge Interactive has released what it calls its biggest update ever for Synth Riders, introducing a new progression system for the game that allows players to track their journey over the long haul. The new update is free and available now for all players.

0:00 / 0:37 1× Synth Riders Level Up release trailer

Prior to this update, Synth Riders has primarily been a session-based experience with players grinding for high scores song by song and jamming together in multiplayer. The new update adds a stats panel allowing players to track their progress for the current year and lifetime for metrics like total playtime, in-game achievements, full combos (completing a song without missing a note), and so on.

Level Up also adds a new guided tour-like introduction for newer players with challenges to get started with the game, begin earning experience points, and navigate the multitude of ways to play the game. All of this is accessed via the new Player Menu from the main menu and a panel on each submenu.

The new user challenge panel and stats panel in Synth Riders

Synth Riders is available on Quest, Steam, PlayStation VR2, and Apple Vision Pro. At the time of this article, it is a part of the games catalog in Meta's Horizon+ subscription service.