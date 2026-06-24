Symphonic VR Rhythm Game Maestro Announces Orchestral Attack On Titan DLC

Maestro rolled out a humorous new trailer detailing new updates coming to the symphony conducting rhythm game, including new DLC for Attack On Titan and another, unnamed and censored, property.

The new trailer premiered at this week's VR Games Showcase:

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Narrated from the 'metaverse' by a classically dressed orchestra conductor, the Attack On Titan DLC was confirmed with two pieces, 'Attack on Titan' by Hiroyuki Sawano and 'Ashes on The Fire' by Kohta Yamamoto. A second DLC was teased with the name of the intellectual property and pieces comedically bleeped out.

There was no information on a release window or price. Past DLC with multiple pieces like the All Aboard pack featuring music from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise cost $8.99, so it's a fair assumption to presume the new DLC will be around the same price.

Along with the DLC, a free update 'coming soon' will bring a graphical and audio upgrade, two new free pieces (musical tracks), a scoring system update, and a new expert difficulty for higher skilled players to test themselves against.

Maestro is out now on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, Steam, and Pico.