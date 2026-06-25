Yungblud's "Zombie" Is The Latest Beat Saber Shock Drop

Beat Saber's latest shock drop, an ongoing series of solo tracks of popular songs mapped by developer Beat Games, is Yungblud's Grammy nominated alternative rock hit single, "Zombie."

This drop follows earlier shock drops of tracks by Bad Bunny and Twenty One Pilots and three new free original songs added late last month for Beat Saber's eight year anniversary.

Here's the release trailer:

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Yungblud's songs have a combined four billion streams on Spotify. "Zombie," first released in 2025, is a departure from Yungblud's signature punk rock sound.

The new track is available now on Meta Quest and Steam for $1.99. Meta announced the end of Beat Saber support for PlayStation VR2 last year, though it has not stopped the game from appearing in Sony's top ten list of most downloaded PS VR2 games every month.

Beat Saber is available on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2. It also joined the Horizon+ games catalog earlier this year.