GeForce Now On Quest 3, Pico & Apple Vision Pro Gets 90 FPS Streaming

GeForce Now in the web browsers of Meta Quest 3, Pico and Apple Vision Pro headsets now streams at up to 90 FPS for Ultimate subscribers.

If you weren't aware, just over a year ago GeForce Now got official support for the web browsers of Quest 3, Quest 3S Pico 4, Pico 4 Ultra and Apple Vision Pro.

GeForce Now lets you play supported flatscreen PC games you already own on Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, Microsoft Store, EA's store, or GOG, without a PC. It works on a range of devices including laptops, tablets, smartphones, and supported TVs and streaming devices, and standalone XR headsets.

Free Performance

($10/month) Ultimate

($20/month) Ad-Free ❌ ✅ ✅ Session Length 1 hour 6 hours 8 hours Quality 1080p 1440p 4K Render Rate

& Streaming Rate 60 FPS

60 FPS 60 FPS

60 FPS 240 FPS

90 FPS GPU "Basic" "GeForce RTX" RTX 5080 vCPU

& DRAM 4 cores

14GB 8 cores

28GB 16 cores

56GB Settings Persist ❌ ✅ ✅

The service is offered in three tiers: Free, Performance, and Ultimate.

Free is ad-supported and limited to 1080p, with a 1-hour maximum session time and basic system specs such as 4 vCPU cores and 14GB of RAM. The $10/month Performance tier removes ads and streams at 1440p with an RTX GPU and double the vCPU cores and RAM, while the $20/month Ultimate tier renders at up to 4K 240 FPS and now streams at 90FPS, with quadruple the vCPU and RAM of the free tier and an RTX 5080 equivalent GPU handling rendering for some titles, with an RTX 4080 for other less demanding ones.

On the default Balanced quality mode, the Ultimate tier will stream to headsets at 1080p 90FPS by default. By switching to Custom mode, you can increase this to 1440p 90FPS on Quest and Pico, or 4K 90FPS on Apple Vision Pro headsets.

On Quest, GeForce Now is not the only officially available cloud flatscreen gaming service, as Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming has been around since late 2023. Xbox Cloud Gaming offers a catalog of Xbox games with the subscription, as well as select titles you own on Xbox.

But what neither GeForce Now nor Xbox Cloud Gaming do is truly take advantage of the stereoscopic nature of headsets by offering select titles in 3D. Yes, this would likely require developer support, as they may not approve of injection methods, and it would only benefit a small percentage of users. But as headsets are soon set to get sleeker, lighter, and more comfortable, there could be increasing demand for playing traditional games with the added depth of 3D. Will any of these companies meet it?

And speaking of taking advantage of headsets, Nvidia recently announced that it's been working with Apple to leverage the VR foveated streaming feature of visionOS 26.4 in its CloudXR SDK. As well as enterprise applications, this is bringing official support for X-Plane 12 and iRacing on Apple Vision Pro, streamed from your PC.

But will Nvidia take the obvious next step and offer VR titles on GeForce Now, eliminating the need for a gaming PC? UploadVR put that question to the company at a recent briefing, but it declined to answer.