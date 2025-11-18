EA Sports Will Skip F1 26, With 'Reimagined' Game Coming In 2027

EA Sports will release a paid 2026 season expansion to F1 25 instead of a new title, with a “reimagined” game to follow in 2027.

Since F1 22, EA Sports and Codemasters have continued supporting PC VR in its officially licensed series of Formula 1 racing games. While each real-life season is normally reflected through a new game, it's now skipping the usual annual release cycle by instead releasing a paid expansion to F1 25, one that reflects the upcoming 2026 season.

“The premium content update will bring players closer to the sport’s major changes for 2026 that include new cars, sporting regulations, teams, and drivers,” states EA Sports in a new blog.

While the 2026 season officially kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, there's no indication this will also be the expansion's release date. New entries since 2021 have arrived between May and July, and pricing is also unconfirmed.

With the next entry, EA Sports confirmed that F1 27 is a new game “that looks, feels, and plays differently, delivering more gameplay choices.” Little else is currently known, and in a prepared statement, Codemasters' Senior Creative Director Lee Mather states this “reimagines the F1 experience” for 2027.

Considering this is being touted as a larger overhaul, it's unclear whether PC VR support will continue beyond F1 25 and next year's expansion with future entries. We'll keep an eye out for further updates as they come through.