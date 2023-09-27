Meta confirmed that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud streaming will reach Quest 3 later this year.

Last year's conference saw Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirm that the Xbox Game Pass library is coming to Quest through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Letting you stream flatscreen games from the cloud, your Quest headset creates a larger screen while playing games through an Xbox controller. Now, Meta revealed during the Meta Connect 2023 that it's coming to Quest 3 this December

Already available on flatscreen platforms, Xbox Cloud Gaming integrates with Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the highest tier for its popular subscription service. Priced at $16.99/month, that offers a rotating but wide selection of flatscreen games like Halo Infinite, Starfield, Forza Horizon 5 and more.

